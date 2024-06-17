After Bangladesh defeated Nepal to secure their place in the big clash, the final Super 8 fixtures for the T20 World Cup was confirmed, with India commencing its campaign from June 20.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and his team needed a win against the Nepal team, amid pressure from another clash between the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in St Lucia.

As Bangladesh set a target of 106, Nepal gave their best, however wrapping up finally at just 85 runs and the former won by 21 runs.

Bangladesh bowlers had aced the play, with Tanzim Hasan picking up 4 wickets for just 7 runs and Mustafizur Rahman with 3. Shakib Al Hasan added the finishing touches.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands also tasted defeat after losing to Sri Lanka by 83 runs.

With Nepal and the Netherlands out of the picture, the Super 8 of the tournament and the fixtures for the next phase was confirmed.

The 8 teams to qualify are India (Group A), USA (Group A), Australia (Group B), England (Group B), Afghanistan (Group C), West Indies (Group C), South Africa (Group D) and Bangladesh (Group D).

The 12 matches will take place in the West Indies, with Antigua, Barbados, St Lucia, and St Vincent serving as the hosts.

Full fixtures of India:

The final campaign for India will begin on June 20, with the Men in Blue taking on Afghanistan at Barbados. Later, India will head to Antigua to face Bangladesh, followed by the big clash against Australia at St Lucia.

All of India's matches will start at 8 PM IST.

20 June: Afghanistan v India, Bridgetown, Barbados (8 PM IST)



22 June: India v Bangladesh, North Sound, Antigua (8 PM IST)



24 June: Australia v India, Gros Islet, St Lucia (8 PM IST)