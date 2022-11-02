India on November 2 jumped to the top of the table in their group after it defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs in the T20 World Cup encounter at the Adelaide oval.

It is worth mentioning that it wasn't an easy task for the men in blue as they face difficulties in defending 185. However, Bangladesh were well on the course as they were nearing the target riding on the splendid performance Litton Das who struck 50 off just 21 balls.

The neighbours were batting at 66/0 after 7 overs when the rain halted the match. Interestingly, at that point in time, Bangladesh would have been the happier lot with them 17 runs ahead as per the DLS method.

However, their happiness couldn't last for long as the rain stopped after some time resulting on over loss. Now, they had to chase a revised 151 runs in 16 overs. After this, India didn't look back and successfully dismissed both openers of Bangladesh.

Later, Captain Shakib Al Hasan tried his luck but time and situations were not in his favour as he was sent back to the pavilion over Arshdeep's delivery. After that, none from Bangladesh was able to stand on the crease as Bangladesh were losing wickets on a regular interval and eventually lost the match.

Earlier, India got a good start as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored the fifties each to power their team to 184 for six.

Rahul struck 50 off 32 balls, while Kohli scored 64 off 44 balls and remained unbeaten