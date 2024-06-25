The Indian cricket team confirmed their much-deserved place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 after defeating Australia in their Super 8 match, at the Darren Sammy International Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, on June 24.

Captain Rohit Sharma stood out as he hit a match-winning 92 from just 41 balls, while Bumrah managed to dismiss Australia’s Travis Head at a fantastic 76 score, ending the team’s hopes of beating the Group 1 topper.

Losing 7 wickets in their quota of 20 overs, Australia still managed only 181, credits to Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel for deflating Australia’s explosive batting line-up.

India finished Group 1 table with its place on the top spot. Meanwhile, with the 24-run win against Australia, India continued its winning streak that began in 2014 with the third successive victory against the team in men's T20 World Cups.

India and South Africa are the only two teams without a defeat in the T20 World Cup.

Next, India will take on England on June 27. Interestingly, this is the first time since 2014 that India managed to storm into the semifinals without losing a game.

Australia’s loss has meanwhile put them in danger of making it out of the Super 8 stage in danger. Australia, who were shocked by Afghanistan on Sunday, need Afghanistan to lose to Bangladesh in the final Super 8 match on June 25 morning to retain their chances.

If Afghanistan beats Bangladesh, Australia will have to take the exit gate.