India deservedly stormed into the finals of the T20 World Cup for the first time in 10 years after thrashing England by a dominant 68-run margin in the second semi-final, in Guyana on June 27.

After an ecstatic match, the Men in Blue advanced to the final where they will clash with South Africa in Barbados, on June 29 for the final title.

England outclassed India by 10 wickets on a flat pitch in Adelaide as the England men had chased down 168 in 16 overs without losing a wicket then.

In the crucial match, England won the toss and opted to bowl, while the Indian captain maintained that India would have anyway opted to bat.

Despite rain playing spoilsport, India managed a brilliant 171, which was at least 20-30 runs above par, considering the class of the Indian bowling attack.



India’s super bowler Jasprit Bumrah and other spinners stepped up relishing the rain-led conditions on offer. While Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picked up six wickets between them, Bumrah picked up two.

Rohit Sharma’s skills made up for a good show as he aggressively hit two sixes and six boundaries marking a score of 57 runs, while Virat Kohli managed only 9 continuing his weak trend.

Rohit Sharma was given company by Suryakumar Yadav, who hit 47 at a sensational pace, stitching a 72-run stand with captain Rohit. Their partnership negated the England spin threat proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Later, after India’s victory, captain Rohit Sharma took a moment to reflect on the journey and got emotional as he sat outside the dressing room. He was then graced by Virat Kohli who gave a friendly tap on the captain's shoulders.