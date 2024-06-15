India will take on Canada in their final group-stage match of the T20 World Cup 2024, on June 15, at Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Men in Blue have already qualified for the Super 8 stages and will look to test their bench strength, however, a threat of rain looms with a 55 per cent chance of rain spoilsport, according to media reports.

0.7 mm of rainfall is expected during the match hours which will pose significant challenge for the groundstaff to dry up the field.

It may be mentioned that after the stadium witnessed a decent amount of rain on June 14, there is a prediction of more rain during the match.

India will maintain their stand, whatsoever, keeping in mind that none of its players gets injured on a tricky outfield, even if the game happens.

The Indian team has aced the field of fast bowling, with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh’s exemplar performance in the last three matches.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel has been performing well with both bat and ball, and the team management would hope that the senior trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja put in a good show.

This is India’s first time taking on Canada in the T20I format of the game.

Canada will enter the contest after a loss to Pakistan, where Aaron Johnson starred with the bat.

India, on the other hand, do not need to make any changes, however speculations suggest that Kuldeep Yadav might replace one among Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel in the game, while Yuzvendra Chahal might be given a chance in place of Jasprit Bumrah.