India will take on USA in their T20 World Cup match, on June 12 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

After emerging winners in the initial matches against Ireland and Pakistan, India will bat for a hat-trick of wins after defeating co-hosts USA.

The Indian team began their campaign with an eight-wicket win against Ireland followed by a six-run thrashing of Pakistan, however, they have to give their best against USA who are also eyeing a hat-trick of wins after defeating Canada and Pakistan.

In their last match against Pakistan, India suffered a dramatic collapse against Pakistan as they went from 89/3 after 11 overs to be 119 all out in 19 overs.

The Indian batting order will be desperate to find some form in the upcoming fixture before they head into the Super 8 stages, while the USA, on the other hand, are confident after chasing their highest-ever target of 195 against Canada.

Fans are looking forward to witness the clash between the top two teams of Group A. Pakistan will also keep a close eye on the game as a massive loss to either of the sides will keep their hopes of Super 8 qualification alive.