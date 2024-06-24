India is all set to face Australia, in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match on June 24, in St Lucia.

The match will be the final one for both teams in the Super 8 stage.



While the Men in Blue will seek to avenge their ODI World Cup final loss against the Men in Yellow, Australia is just one game away from getting knocked out of the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup.

India has already set foot in the semi-finals, having won two matches.



On the other hand, Australia's chances of qualification are set on them defeating India, or on the hopes that Bangladesh will beat Afghanistan to clear their path to the semi-finals.

Australia faced a big shock loss against Afghanistan, where they failed to chase down 149 runs, however, captain Mitchell Marsh has promised to ace their game against one of the best teams in the world.

“We just need to win, there’s no better team to do it against,” Marsh told reporters after the loss vs Afghanistan.

The focus of both teams will be on the spin prowess as they head into the final stages of the tournament.

Kuldeep Yadav has been giving his all, while Jasprit Bumrah has been unplayable and has been the difference-maker in most of the matches so far.

Meanwhile, weather reports predicted thunderstorms during the all-important fixture, however, chances of rain are not high.