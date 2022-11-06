Netherlands defeated South Africa by 13 runs to send them crashing out of the Twenty20 World Cup in their last match of Group 1 in Adelaide on November 6.

The result ensured India a semi-finals berth from Group 2 with Pakistan and Bangladesh fighting it out for the other last-four spot in the second match of the day.

Interestingly, the Indian team has become the third team to make it to the semi-finals. India have made it to the last 4 from Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super-12, while the second semi-finalist will be decided after the match between Bangladesh and Pakistan. The first two semi-finalists of the T20 World Cup have been decided from Group 1.

Notably, despite going with a strong team in the last several World Cups, the team has been out of the tournament on several occasions.

Coming back to the match, batting first, the Netherlands scored 158 runs losing 4 wickets in 20 overs. In reply, South Africa's team could score 145 runs losing 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Riding on Stephen and Max's performance, the Netherlands got off to a great start as the duo added 58 runs for the first wicket. Later, Stephen was dismissed for 37 runs.



On the other hand, Max returned to the pavilion after scoring 29 runs in 31 balls. Tom Cooper scored a strong 35 off 19 balls, while Ackerman scored an unbeaten 41 off 26 balls.

Chasing a target of 159 runs, South Africa had a poor start as the opener Quinton de Kock was dismissed for 13 off 13 balls and Temba Bavuma was dismissed for 20 off 20 balls.

Rilee Rossouw could only manage 25 runs off 19 balls and Aiden Markram returned after playing the wrong shot after scoring 17 runs. Lastly, Miller, who did not play against Pakistan, scored 17 off 17 balls and Klaasen scored 21 runs in 18 balls.

South Africa have five points in Group 2 with two wins from five matches and are currently placed second in the points table, while the men in blue are placed at the top with 6 points from 4 matches.