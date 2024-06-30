After India lifted the T20 World Cup against South Africa on June 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Men in Blue over the phone and congratulated them.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister appreciated the T20I career led by Indian captain Rohit Sharma and praised him for his splendid captaincy.

Furthermore, he lauded Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from the format, for his contribution to Indian cricket and for his innings in the final match.

Recognising team effort, PM Modi also praised the unreal catch taken by Suryakumar Yadav which dismissed David Miller’s fair play.

He also appreciated Hardik Pandya for his final over and talked highly of Jasprit Bumrah’s contribution.

The prime minister additionally extended gratitude to Rahul Dravid, who stepped down as the head coach for his contribution to Indian cricket.

Earlier, PM Modi took to the microblogging site X to congratulate the Indian cricket team on behalf of the countrymen and asserted that the Men in Blue have won the hearts of people. He wrote, “Champions! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in style! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team. This match was historic.”