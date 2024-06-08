As cricket fans look forward to the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match which will be held on June 9, at the Nassau County Cricket Ground in New York, a rain threat consistently looms.

India will take on Pakistan in their Group A clash in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

India outclassed Ireland at the same venue in their tournament opener on June 5, however, Pakistan was defeated by co-hosts USA at the Grand Prarie Stadium in Dallas on June 6.

Even though a threat of downpour has been consistent over every match in the tournament so far, the big clash on June 9 seems safe from similar interruptions.

With one of the biggest clashes approaching in the cricket world, India and Pakistan will have to focus on giving a good push to their individual T20 World Cup campaign with a win.

Meanwhile, India holds an utter dominance over Pakistan in T20 World Cups, having won 6 times in all their 7 clashes. While Pakistan failed to show any sort of positive signs, be it in batting, bowling or fielding in their USA defeat, the anticipation for the Babar Azam-led side to go all out against India remains high.

According to the AccuWeather, the weather is not expected to play any sort of spoilsport in the big clash set to be played from 10.30 pm (EDT), however the weather in New York is supposed to vary from sunny to partly cloudy between 6 am to 2 pm local time.

The temperature during this frame of time is predicted to range between 17-25 degrees Celsius, with just 5 percentage chances of a slight drizzle.



There have been multiple rain interruptions so far in New York, which has often seen major delays in matches, including England's tournament opener against Scotland on June 5.