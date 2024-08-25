Indian shuttler Tanvi Patri stormed to victory in the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Championships, securing the girls' singles U-15 title in Chengdu, China. The top-seeded 14-year-old outclassed Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen 22-20, 21-11 in a 34-minute final showdown on August 25.

Patri's triumph marks her as the third Indian to claim the Asian U-15 championship, following in the footsteps of Samiya Imad Farooqui (2017) and Tasnim Mir (2019). The young star's performance was flawless throughout the tournament, as she didn't drop a single game en route to the title.

The final's opening game saw a tight contest, with Nguyen pushing Patri to her limits. However, once Patri found her rhythm, she dominated the second game to seal the victory.

India's success extended beyond Patri's gold, with Gnana Dattu TT securing a bronze in the boys' U-17 singles category. Three other Indian players reached the quarter-final stage, showcasing the country's depth in junior badminton.

BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra praised the performances, highlighting the strength of India's talent pool and the effectiveness of the domestic circuit in preparing players for international competitions. He expressed confidence in future successes from India's junior ranks.