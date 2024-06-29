As the T20 World Cup 2024 culminates at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, Rohit Sharma's Team India is poised to end their 11-year wait for an ICC trophy. Facing South Africa in the final on Saturday, June 29 India seeks to capture their first ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy and their first T20 World Cup triumph since the inaugural 2007 edition in South Africa.

Central to India's campaign has been Jasprit Bumrah, whose exceptional form has garnered him 13 wickets across seven matches with an impressive average of 8.15. Bumrah's performance is expected to be a key factor in India's quest for victory.

On the opposing side, South Africa will rely heavily on wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen, whose crucial contributions have bolstered their batting lineup, especially in chasing big targets. Despite both teams' unbeaten records in the tournament, history shows that no T20 World Cup winner has remained undefeated throughout the event.

India holds a statistical advantage, having won 14 out of their previous 26 encounters with South Africa, who have secured 11 victories. India's dominance in the tournament is underscored by their convincing wins over formidable teams like Australia, Pakistan, and England. In contrast, South Africa's journey to the final has been marked by narrow escapes, particularly against Bangladesh, Nepal, and the West Indies in the Super 8 stage.

As both teams prepare for the decisive match, cricket enthusiasts around the world await to see who will emerge victorious and break the longstanding drought for an ICC trophy. The final showdown promises to be a thrilling contest, with each side striving to etch their names in cricket history.

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