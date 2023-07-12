Team India is all set to revamp the squad in the absence of test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of their first test match with West Indies on July 11.

After facing defeat to Australia in the recently-concluded World Test Championship final, team India will be treating to their wounds by facing the Caribbean and hit the transition button.

As per reports, Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to debut in the two-Test series.

On the other hand, Windies will look to bounce back after their shock elimination from the ODI World Cup Qualifiers and be eager to prove that they are still relevant in world cricket.

West Indies vs India first Test match will begin on Wednesday, July 12, from 7 pm and will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.

Fans eagerly waiting for the match took to social media to express their excitement and support for Team India. After a tight OTT rights debate, the matches will finally stream free for viewers in India

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