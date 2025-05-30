The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has unveiled the official jersey for Team India ahead of the BRICS Esports Championship 2025, which is set to take place in Moscow from May 31 to June 1.

The jersey, which symbolises India's fight against terrorism, was revealed on Friday and features design elements inspired by Operation Sindoor.

Tekken 8 athletes Gurashish "Soul" Singh and Shubham Khorwal, who will represent India at the championship, donned the new jersey as they prepared to depart for the tournament.

The striking design includes a 'Sindoor' red stripe down the centre, inspired by the traditional mark worn by married Indian women, and camouflage patterns reflecting the uniforms of the Indian Armed Forces, denoting vigilance and discipline.

Singh's inclusion in the squad follows his victory in a national qualifier where he defeated the 2024 BRICS silver medallist, Wasfi, in a high-stakes final.

This win, in a double-elimination format featuring 60 of India's top Tekken 8 players, secured Singh's place as a formidable competitor. He will be joined by Shubham Khorwal, who aims to improve on his fourth-place finish from the previous edition. The duo is expected to build on India's strong performance at the BRICS 2024, where the country clinched a silver medal.

The 2025 BRICS Esports Championship is set to feature participants from 21 nations, including Brazil, China, and Russia, among others. This year's competition promises to be competitive, with India entering the tournament with considerable momentum from past achievements.

The tournament, held at the VK Play Arena, will see teams and players from diverse backgrounds compete on an international stage, highlighting the growing importance of esports in global sports culture.