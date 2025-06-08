Ahead of the much-anticipated five-match Test series against England, the Indian squad led by Shubman Gill, on June 8, hit the ground running with a high-intensity training session at Lord’s.

The series is scheduled to begin on June 20 at Leeds. The series begins at Headingley followed by Tests at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford and The Oval.

The pace quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, alongside new captain Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja trained under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Gill was made India’s 37th Test captain following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He is leading a relatively young side eyeing their first Test series win in England since 2007.

India A players, including some from the main squad, are already acclimatising in English conditions, currently involved in the second official Test against England Lions in Northampton.