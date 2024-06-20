Rohit Sharma's Team India donned black armbands during their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 encounter against Afghanistan, honoring the late former cricketer David Johnson. The solemn tribute took place amidst the backdrop of tragic news that shook the Indian cricket fraternity hours before the Super 8 match in the Caribbean.

David Johnson, a former pace bowler who represented India in two Test matches, tragically passed away after a fatal fall from his fourth-floor apartment balcony in Bengaluru. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the somber decision on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that the entire Indian squad would wear black armbands in Johnson's memory.

Johnson, aged 52 at the time of his untimely demise, leaves behind his grieving wife and two children. His unexpected death has cast a shadow over the cricketing community, with tributes pouring in from former teammates, fans and officials alike.