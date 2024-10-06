In a recent lighthearted interaction on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2, members of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad revealed some fun insights into their team dynamics, with Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and captain Rohit Sharma all in attendance. The players were engaged in a lively conversation with show judge Archana Puran Singh, who assigned popular Bollywood movie titles to describe the personalities of the cricketers.

The segment began with Archana asking who among them would best fit the role of 'Dabangg,' referencing Salman Khan's popular character from the 2010 blockbuster. Both Suryakumar and Dube quickly pointed to their skipper, Rohit Sharma. Dube humorously added, “Many in our team have a ‘Dabangg’ attitude, but the main one is our captain. He’s the real Dabangg.”

Next came the question of who the 'Ghajini' of the team was—a nod to Aamir Khan’s character in the movie known for his memory loss. Rohit playfully claimed the title himself, owning up to his forgetfulness, especially on the field. Dube added to the humor, saying, “He forgets the names of the two sides of the coin during the toss,” while Suryakumar jokingly quipped, “He doesn’t forget the names, just the coin itself!”

The fun continued when Archana asked who the ‘Bluffmaster’ of the team was, referring to Abhishek Bachchan’s 2005 film. Dube pointed to Suryakumar, attributing the title to his unpredictable and masterful 360-degree batting style.

Finally, the players were asked who the 'Nautanki Saala' of the squad was—a reference to Ayushmann Khurrana's film about a dramatic personality. Without hesitation, both Suryakumar and Rohit agreed that Kuldeep Yadav, the team's ace spinner, was the most theatrical. Suryakumar imitated Kuldeep, saying, “He complains about the sun, saying he’s turned red like a tomato and begs Rohit to let him bat first because of the heat.” Rohit confirmed with a chuckle, “Yes, Kuldeep is the most dramatic.”

The segment offered a fun and candid glimpse into the playful camaraderie shared among the Indian cricket team, blending humor and team spirit ahead of their next cricketing challenge.

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