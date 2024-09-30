Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, on September 30 achieved the fastest fifty in the history of Test cricket against Bangladesh, at Green Park in Kanpur.

The duo adopted a T20-esque batting strategy and achieved the feat within just 3 overs on the fourth day of the second Test match.

In their opening partnership, Jaiswal hit 30 runs from 13 balls, and Rohit Sharma hit 19 runs not out from 6 balls.

India broke the record for England to score the fastest team fifty by getting there in three overs. Rohit was eventually clean bowled for an 11-ball 23 by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Earlier, in July, England broke its 30-year-old record for the fastest recorded men’s team Test fifty, reaching the 50-run mark in only 4.2 overs against West Indies at Trent Bridge.

England's cricket team now holds the next three spots for the fastest team fifties in Test cricket. The third-quickest fifty by England was recorded against Sri Lanka, achieved in 5 overs during a Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester in 2002. Following England in this list, Sri Lanka rank fourth, having reached a fifty in 5.2 overs against Pakistan in Karachi in 2004.

India's achievement was part of an even more dominant performance, as they also set a new record for the fastest team hundred in Test cricket, reaching 100 runs in just 10.1 overs, beating their previous fastest hundred of 12.2 overs from a match against the West Indies in 2023.

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 68 runs off 41 balls, with 12 fours and 2 sixes. Even Shubman Gill (11 off 11 balls), pushed India's run rate to over 10 runs per over.

Despite early bowling efforts from Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the Indian team dominated, cruising at a rapid pace.