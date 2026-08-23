"Thank You India": BWF President praises India’s hosting of 2026 World Championships in Delhi

Badminton World Federation (BWF) president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul has praised India’s hosting of the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi, describing the tournament as a successful showcase of organisation, facilities and international sporting standards.

In a message following the championships, Leeswadtrakul commended the Badminton Association of India (BAI), the Government of India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India for their contribution to the event.

“India waited 17 years for this moment, and India made every year count,” she said, noting that the country’s hosting had received appreciation from across the badminton community.

The BWF president also praised the tournament venue, highlighting the effort involved in preparing the facility within a demanding timeframe.

“Under a demanding timeline, India built a facility worthy of badminton’s biggest stage,” she said.

Leeswadtrakul credited the volunteers and technical officials for their role in ensuring the smooth conduct of the championships. She said much of their work took place away from public attention but was essential to the successful staging of the event.

According to the BWF president, the tournament maintained high international standards from its opening day through the final. Players and team officials also appreciated the courts, accommodation, transport and other facilities provided during the championships.

“The players came first, and it showed,” she said, adding that reliable transport, good accommodation and quality facilities enabled athletes to focus on their preparations and competition.

Leeswadtrakul also praised the response of Indian badminton fans, describing them as knowledgeable and engaged with the sport.

“I am proud of the fans in India, who know this sport and cheer with real knowledge,” she said, adding that she was proud of India for opening the event to the international badminton community.

She further highlighted the participation of children among the memorable aspects of the championships. Many young spectators attended the event to watch leading international players, while some were introduced to badminton for the first time.

“Many of them came to see the finest players in the world. Some held a racket for the first time,” she said, expressing hope that some of those children could eventually return to the championships as medal winners.

Leeswadtrakul said the long-term impact of hosting a major sporting event extended beyond the competition itself.

“That is what a great host leaves behind. Not only a tournament, but a beginning,” she said.

The BWF president concluded her message by thanking India for hosting the championships.