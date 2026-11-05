Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a 23-year career with Portugal that included six World Cup appearances, a European Championship title and a record 146 international goals.

The 41-year-old forward confirmed his decision in a video message shared on social media on Thursday, saying it was time to hand over Portugal's No. 7 shirt to the next generation.

"To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the No. 7 shirt of our national team," Ronaldo said.

Reflecting on his journey, which began in August 2003, he said wearing the shirt had been both a privilege and a responsibility.

"I never felt it belonged to me alone but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world," he said.

"Today the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart," he added.

Ronaldo's international career saw him become Portugal's most prolific goalscorer, with 146 goals in 234 appearances. He also captained the side to victory at Euro 2016, securing the country's first major international football title.

His announcement comes after his relationship with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus reportedly deteriorated. Ronaldo's last appearance for the national team was on September 24, when Portugal defeated Wales 1-0 in the Nations League.

He was left on the bench for the subsequent match, with Jesus indicating that he did not intend to start the forward in the next fixture either. Ronaldo subsequently left the national team's training camp.

Jesus later said the forward would be welcome to return, adding that the decision rested with Ronaldo.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) acknowledged the forward's contribution, expressing "deep gratitude and immense admiration" for his service to the national team.

"Ronaldo has raised Portugal's profile and inspired generations of young people who dream of following in his footsteps; for many of us, he is the greatest player of all time," the federation said.

It also announced plans to organise a tribute event, giving supporters and the country an opportunity to celebrate a player who has played a defining role in Portuguese football.

While Ronaldo's international career has come to a close, he is expected to continue playing at club level with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. He is currently pursuing the milestone of 1,000 career goals, having scored 985 so far.

The forward is expected to bring his club career to a close at the end of the current season.