Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli silenced critics and delighted fans worldwide by notching his 81st international century against Australia during the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth's Opus Stadium. This milestone marked his first Test hundred in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) conditions in nearly six years. Kohli’s unbeaten knock featured a display of his iconic "Vintage Kohli" shots, breaking his Test century drought in Australia since December 2018, also at Perth.

The achievement drew an outpouring of praise on social media from cricketing icons. Former South African legend AB de Villiers hailed Kohli as the "Great of All Time (GOAT)" on X (formerly Twitter).

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also joined the chorus, applauding Kohli’s masterful innings. “Virat Kohli delivers yet another @imVkohli masterclass, scoring a magnificent century at Perth in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy! His consistency, determination, and ability to perform under pressure remind us why he's one of the greatest ever to grace the game. #ViratKohli #BGT2024,” Raina tweeted.

Test debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy, who partnered Kohli at the crease during the momentous century, expressed his joy at sharing the pitch with his idol, describing it as a dream come true.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan underscored Kohli's resilience, stating, "Never count Virat Kohli out."

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan called Kohli’s innings an "ominous sign" for Australia for the remainder of the series, hinting at the Indian stalwart’s determination to dominate the tour.

Kohli’s remarkable performance reaffirms his stature as one of the finest players in the game, setting the stage for a thrilling series ahead.