'The journey' matters more than titles: Lionel Messi ahead of World Cup final against Spain

Lionel Messi has paid an emotional tribute to his Argentina teammates, coaching staff and supporters ahead of Sunday's FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain, saying the team's greatest achievement has been "the entire journey" they have shared rather than the trophies they have collected.

In a heartfelt Instagram post before the title clash, the Argentina captain reflected on his years with the national team and thanked everyone associated with the squad for helping build what he described as a family.

"The most beautiful part of all these years was never just the titles, but the entire journey," Messi wrote. "Sharing the day-to-day with this group, competing together, lifting ourselves up in difficult moments, and enjoying every single step."

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also acknowledged the contribution of the players, coaches and support staff behind Argentina's success.

"Thank you to each of my teammates, the coaching staff, and all the people who work every day so that this National Team continues to be a family," he said.

Looking ahead to the final, Messi insisted the squad had already secured its place in history regardless of the result.

"Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a history that we will never forget and that no one can ever erase. LET'S GO ARGENTINA."

Defending champions Argentina will take on UEFA Euro 2024 winners Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (local time), with Lionel Scaloni's side chasing back-to-back World Cup titles. Spain, meanwhile, are aiming to lift the trophy for the first time since their triumph in 2010.

Argentina booked their place in the final with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in the semi-finals. After falling behind in the first half, Enzo Fernández restored parity before Lautaro Martínez struck a stoppage-time winner to send the holders into another World Cup final.

Spain reached their second World Cup final after defeating France 2-0 in the semi-finals. Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty after Lamine Yamal won the spot-kick, while Pedro Porro added a second after the interval. Spain's defence stood firm despite late pressure from France, recording their sixth clean sheet in seven matches.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente expects an entertaining contest, describing the final as "a cracking match" between two sides with similar footballing philosophies.

"There are two top-class sides, two superb teams with many similarities... I think it's going to be a cracking match," he said. "Both Argentina and Spain are setting out to play a match where brilliance, talent and good football will prevail over any other factor."

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said his side must "bring out our best version" to overcome Spain.

"We prepare just like in every match, with a lot of desire for things to go well for us, with a willingness to analyse the opponent. We need to bring out our best version to try to win," Scaloni said during his pre-match press conference.

The Argentina manager also hailed Messi for leading the team to another World Cup final at the age of 39.

"Having been able to reach a final the way Leo has... at 39 years old, is incredible. We have to value what he does and the story and the legend that he is," Scaloni said.