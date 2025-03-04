Virat Kohli delivered a masterclass in controlled batting, scoring a crucial 84 runs off 98 balls to steer India to a four-wicket victory over Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final. In a post-match interview, Kohli highlighted his focus on assessing conditions and maintaining strike rotation as the key to his innings, rather than pursuing personal milestones.

Facing a challenging chase and navigating a precarious 43/2 situation, Kohli's composed performance showcased his ability to anchor an innings under pressure. His knock, featuring only five boundaries, underscored his strategic approach, prioritizing partnerships and consistent scoring over aggressive stroke play.

"This game is all about pressure, especially in big games like semis and finals," Kohli stated. "If you go deep into the game, the opposition usually gives in. It is important to control your impulses. Even if the run-rate is six per over, I am not bothered."

Kohli's innings provided a sense of redemption for the team following the 2023 ODI World Cup final, demonstrating his resilience and ability to perform in high-stakes matches. He emphasized that personal milestones, such as his near-century, were secondary to securing a team victory.

"The most pleasing part was understanding the conditions and rotating the strike," Kohli remarked. "Partnerships play a vital role in such innings."

Despite falling short of his 52nd ODI century and 83rd international hundred, Kohli's contribution proved decisive. He revealed that his strategy upon his dismissal was to add another 20 runs to the total and attempt to finish the game.