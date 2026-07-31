'The World Cup is not for sale': UEFA threatens FIFA boycott over private investment plan

European football's governing body UEFA has threatened to boycott all FIFA competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, if the global football body proceeds with its proposal to sell minority stakes in the commercial rights of its tournaments to private investors.

Following a meeting with its 55 member associations on July 30, UEFA said it had unanimously rejected FIFA's plan, declaring that the World Cup "cannot be treated as an investment product" and insisting that "the World Cup is not for sale".

The warning comes days after FIFA unveiled plans to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a new commercial entity that would manage the sale of FIFA's broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing and licensing rights while overseeing tournament operations.

Under the proposal, FIFA aims to raise up to 4.2 billion US dollars by selling minority, non-controlling stakes in FFE to external investors. FIFA has valued the new enterprise at around 20 billion US dollars.

UEFA strongly criticised both the proposal and the way it was introduced, saying it was developed without proper consultation. The organisation described it as "a profound failure of leadership" and accused FIFA of bringing a decision of such importance "to the brink of approval without any meaningful consultation".

The European body argued that allowing private investors into FIFA competitions would permanently change the sport, with financial returns taking priority over footballing interests.

"The moment external investors acquire ownership interests in FIFA competitions, football changes forever," UEFA said. It added that decisions on the international calendar, tournament formats and the future of the game would increasingly be influenced by shareholder expectations rather than what benefits football.

Warning against the commercialisation of the sport's biggest competition, UEFA said, "Football cannot mortgage its future for financial gain."

The organisation also announced that no UEFA national team would take part in any FIFA competition while the proposal remains under consideration, unless FIFA completely withdraws it and provides binding assurances that private ownership of its competitions will never be pursued.

"Nobody should be in any doubt: UEFA and its national associations will oppose these plans with absolute determination," the statement said, adding that "the FIFA World Cup belongs to football" and "it will never be for sale".

While CONCACAF, which represents North America, Central America and the Caribbean, also rejected the proposal, it stopped short of supporting UEFA's proposed boycott.

After convening a meeting of presidents from its 41 member associations, CONCACAF said there were "deep concerns" over the lack of due process, the unusually short consultation period and the absence of review by FIFA's governance bodies.

The confederation also questioned why outside investment was needed, pointing out that the last FIFA World Cup was the most profitable in the organisation's history.

"Football comes first," CONCACAF said, adding that the game should be guided by transparent governance and long-term stewardship rather than rushed commercial decisions.

The latest opposition from two of FIFA's biggest continental confederations marks a significant challenge to the proposed restructuring, with growing concerns over the future ownership and governance of world football's most prestigious competitions.