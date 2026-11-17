For Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni has been more than just a captain. He has been the face of the franchise, its biggest symbol of success and a constant through nearly two decades of highs and lows. Now, as Dhoni brings his IPL playing career to an end, he is set to continue his association with the five-time champions in a new role as team mentor.

CSK announced Dhoni's appointment on November 17, marking a new chapter in a relationship that has defined much of the franchise's journey since the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

The announcement also came with an emotional tribute from CSK owner N Srinivasan, who recalled how he insisted on bringing Dhoni into the franchise in 2008 and described that decision as the best one he had taken.

"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between," Srinivasan said.

Reflecting on the trust that has sustained their association, he added that their relationship remained strong because neither side questioned the other's intentions.

"In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK. It turns out that's the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is," Srinivasan said.

He further said Dhoni would always remain part of CSK's identity and that Chennai would continue to be his home.

The franchise, in its official announcement, described Dhoni as a once-in-a-lifetime player whose contribution went beyond victories and trophies. It said he would now guide the next generation of Super Kings.

Dhoni leaves behind an extraordinary IPL legacy. Under his leadership, CSK won five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies, making him one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history.

He is also CSK's second-highest run-scorer, with 5,314 runs, and the franchise's most-capped player, having featured in 272 matches.

His trademark helicopter shots, last-ball finishes and calm leadership have become part of the franchise's folklore.

While Dhoni's playing days in the IPL have come to an end, his story with Chennai is far from over. For millions of CSK supporters, Thala will continue to be synonymous with the yellow jersey.