Thomas Müller, a pivotal figure in the German national football team for over 14 years, has officially retired from international play, leaving a lasting legacy in the sport. Müller's international career began in 2010, and he earned 131 caps, showcasing his talent in four World Cups and four European Championships.

Müller's most notable achievement came in 2014 when he significantly contributed to Germany's World Cup triumph in Brazil, scoring five goals and cementing his status as a dynamic forward. He also won the Golden Boot at the 2010 World Cup and was named the tournament's best young player.

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In a heartfelt YouTube video, Müller announced his retirement, expressing pride in representing Germany and gratitude to fans and teammates for their support. His departure marks the end of an era, as he retires as Germany's third most-capped player, following Lothar Matthäus and Miroslav Klose.

Herbert Hainer, president of FC Bayern Munich, where Müller continues to play, lauded his contributions on and off the field, emphasizing Müller's influence on the team's style and his role in shaping a generation of players.

As Müller steps away from international duty, he leaves behind a legacy of passion, skill, and dedication that has profoundly impacted German football and earned admiration worldwide.