In response to recent reports of a threatening email regarding an attack on the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad authorities have announced heightened security measures for the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match scheduled for October 14.

The massive Narendra Modi Stadium, one of the venues for the ongoing cricket World Cup, will witness the intense rivalry between the two neighboring nations, a spectacle that has historically garnered immense attention and fanfare.

Amid concerns raised by the threatening email, Additional Commissioner of Police Chirag Koradia assured the public that extensive security arrangements are being implemented to ensure the safety and security of all attendees.

Koradia stated that there is no reason for the public to fear attending the match, as the police force is well-prepared to handle any potential security threats.