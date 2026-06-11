Three countries, three celebrations: Inside the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will make history with three separate opening ceremonies staged across North America as the tournament gets underway in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

The month-long football spectacle will officially begin on June 11, with Mexico City hosting the first opening ceremony ahead of the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa. The event will feature performances by Shakira and Burna Boy, who are set to perform the official FIFA World Cup anthem, Dai Dai.

The opening celebrations will continue on June 12 with ceremonies in Toronto and Los Angeles before the opening matches of Canada and the United States, respectively, marking the first time the World Cup has launched with multiple host-city ceremonies.

FIFA said the Mexico City programme will highlight the country's cultural heritage through music, dance and artistic performances, featuring indigenous artists alongside contemporary folkloric performers.

Several international and regional artists are scheduled to perform during the Mexico City celebrations, including Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana and Tyla.

Toronto's ceremony will showcase Canadian talent, with performers including Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Alyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Buble, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.

Los Angeles will host another star-studded event, featuring Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla ahead of the United States' opening fixture against Paraguay.

The entertainment programme will extend beyond the opening week. Shakira is also scheduled to headline the halftime show during the FIFA World Cup final on July 19 at New York-New Jersey Stadium. Madonna and BTS are expected to join the performance.

The final's halftime show is being curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to expand access to education and football opportunities for children worldwide.

The 2026 edition will be jointly hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States, making it the first FIFA World Cup to be staged across three countries.