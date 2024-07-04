The city of Mumbai braces itself as the victorious Indian cricket team, fresh from their T20 World Cup triumph, prepares for a grand victory parade and felicitation ceremony today. Police authorities have implemented stringent security measures along the route from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, where thousands of enthusiastic fans are expected to gather.

The team, returning to India from Barbados amidst a jubilant reception, will embark on an open bus road show starting at 5 pm. This procession, accompanied by heightened security, aims to provide fans with a close-up view of their cricketing heroes. A felicitation ceremony at Wankhede Stadium will follow, celebrating India's second T20 world title after an 11-year wait.

"We have deployed adequate security personnel along Marine Drive and other strategic points to ensure a smooth and incident-free event," shared a senior police official, emphasizing precautions due to the anticipated large crowd.

Earlier today, the team touched down in New Delhi before heading to Mumbai, where they are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the evening's celebrations. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla confirmed the plans, highlighting the significant prize money of Rs 125 crore to be awarded to the victorious squad.

India's previous ICC title victory dates back to 2013, and this recent triumph marks a momentous occasion for Indian cricket.