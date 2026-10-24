India pulled off a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, chasing down a target of 181 with one ball to spare to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The hosts had put India under severe pressure after Mitchell Santner's four-wicket haul reduced the visitors to 112/6 in 14.5 overs. However, Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy turned the game around with an unbeaten 69-run partnership to take India across the finish line.

Tilak led the recovery with an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls, while Nitish provided crucial support with 26 not out off 13 deliveries. Their counterattack proved decisive as India completed the chase in 19.5 overs.

Santner puts New Zealand in control

New Zealand posted 180/5 in their 20 overs, with Glenn Phillips scoring 70 and Bevon Jacobs contributing 58. Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for India, finishing with figures of 2/33.

During the chase, India lost wickets at regular intervals as Santner exploited the pressure, finishing with figures of 4/21. Naman Dhir contributed 31 runs, but India's middle order struggled to build a sustained partnership as the required run rate climbed.

With six wickets down and the asking rate increasing, India needed a substantial partnership to stay in contention. Tilak and Nitish delivered just that, finding boundaries at crucial moments and keeping the chase alive.

Tilak and Nitish seal the chase

The pair combined aggression with composure as the target came within reach. Their unbeaten stand shifted the momentum back towards India and ensured the visitors completed the chase on the fifth ball of the final over.

The result gave India a 2-0 advantage in the five-match series after a contest in which New Zealand appeared to have taken control during the middle overs. Tilak's unbeaten half-century and Nitish's composed finish proved decisive in a memorable Indian comeback.