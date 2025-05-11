Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to clash in a high-stakes El Clásico on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium, with La Liga’s title race hanging in the balance. With just four matches left in the season, league leaders Barcelona hold a narrow four-point advantage over their fiercest rivals.

The match, kicking off at 7:45 pm IST, could be decisive. A win for Barcelona would extend their lead to seven points, giving them a firm grip on the title. A Real Madrid victory, however, would close the gap to a single point and throw the title race wide open.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two clubs this season, with Barcelona holding the upper hand so far. They’ve won all three previous encounters — including a 4-0 La Liga win at the Bernabeu, a 5-2 Spanish Super Cup triumph, and a 3-2 extra-time victory in the Copa del Rey final.

Barcelona have outscored Real Madrid 12-4 across those three fixtures, underlining their dominance this season in head-to-head matchups. Manager Hansi Flick has overseen a sharp, attacking brand of football, with Robert Lewandowski leading the league in goals (25). Kylian Mbappé, Madrid’s marquee signing, is just behind with 24 and will be key to Carlo Ancelotti’s game plan on Sunday.

The rivalry, one of the most storied in global football, has seen 260 official meetings to date. Real Madrid edged the head-to-head record with 105 wins, while Barcelona won 103 times. The remaining 52 encounters have ended in draws.

As La Liga 2024–25 approaches its conclusion, Sunday’s El Clásico could prove to be the defining moment of the campaign. The stakes are clear — win, and move closer to glory. Lose, and surrender control.