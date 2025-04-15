Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu has been unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the Indian Weightlifting Federation’s (IWF) Athletes Commission. The decision was confirmed on Tuesday, marking a significant leadership role for the seasoned lifter.

Chanu, who secured a silver medal in the 49kg weight category at the Tokyo Olympics, becomes one of the most prominent Indian athletes to take up a key administrative position within the national sports body. She is the second Indian weightlifter to achieve an Olympic podium finish.

Expressing her gratitude, the 30-year-old extended heartfelt thanks to the IWF, especially to Federation President Sahdev Yadav, for the trust placed in her. She also acknowledged the unanimous support from the commission members.

“It’s an honor to represent and amplify the voices of my fellow athletes. I am deeply thankful to the IWF and all those who have shown faith in me. I especially want to thank my coach Vijay Sir for his unwavering guidance and support over the years,” Chanu said.

Committed to her new responsibilities, Chanu emphasized her determination to ensure that the perspectives and concerns of athletes are effectively communicated across all decision-making levels. She pledged to work towards creating an environment where athletes can focus solely on their performance, free from external distractions.

Chanu famously lifted a combined total of 210 kg at the Tokyo Olympics, securing India’s first medal in weightlifting at the Games after nearly two decades. While she narrowly missed a medal at the Paris Olympics last year, an Asian Games medal remains the only missing accolade in her illustrious career.