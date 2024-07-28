The second day of the Paris Olympics 2024 is set to see some of India's top athletes take center stage as they aim for glory. Following a mixed performance on Day 1, the Indian contingent looks to make a significant impact on Sunday.

Manu Bhaker, who missed out on a final spot at the Tokyo Games due to a malfunctioning pistol, is back with a mission. She aims to become the first Indian female shooter to clinch an Olympic medal, potentially ending a 12-year podium drought for India in shooting.

PV Sindhu, a household name in badminton, is eyeing her third consecutive Olympic medal. She kicks off her campaign against Maldives' Fatimath Abdul Razzaq in the group stage, hoping to add another accolade to her illustrious career.

Despite a challenging start in the ranking rounds, Deepika Kumari leads India's archery team into the quarterfinals. Kumari, determined to secure a medal, will be a key player to watch as the competition heats up.

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen begins her quest for Olympic success in the women's 50kg boxing event. She faces Maxi Cloetzer in the round of 32, carrying high hopes for a medal.

Sumit Nagal, inspired by Leander Paes' historic run in 1996, will compete in the men's singles first round against France's Corentin Moutet. The day also features key events in rowing, table tennis, and swimming, with Indian athletes poised to shine across disciplines.

Full Schedule of Indian Athletes on Day 2:

12:45 pm IST: Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification (Ramita Jindal, Elavenil Valarivan)

12:50 pm IST: Badminton Women's Singles (PV Sindhu vs F Abdul Razzaq)

1:05 pm IST: Men's Singles Sculls Repechages (Balraj Panwar)

2:15 pm IST: Table Tennis Women's Singles Round of 16 (Sreeja Akula vs Christina Kallberg)

2:45 pm IST: Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification (Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta)

3:00 pm IST: Table Tennis Men's Singles Round of 64 (Achantha Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul)

3:13 pm IST: Swimming 100m Backstroke Men's Heats (Srihari Nataraj)

3:30 pm IST: Swimming 200m Freestyle Women's Heats (Dhinidhi Desinghu)

3:30 pm IST: Women's 10m Air Pistol Final (Manu Bhaker)

3:30 pm IST: Men's Singles Round 1 (Sumit Nagal vs Corentin Moutet)

3:30 pm IST: Men's Doubles Round 1 (Rohan Bopanna/Sriram Balaji vs Gael Monfils/Edouard Roger-Vasselin)

3:50 pm IST: Boxing Women's 50 kg Round of 32 (Nikhat Zareen vs Maxi Cloetzer)

4:30 pm IST: Table Tennis Women's Singles Round of 64 (Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey)

5:45 pm IST: Archery Women's Team Quarter-final (Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur)

8:00 pm IST: Badminton Men's Singles Group Stage (HS Prannoy vs Fabian Roth)

8:18 pm IST: Archery Women's Team Medal Matches (if qualified)

11:30 pm IST: Table Tennis Men's Singles Round of 64 (Harmeet Desai vs Felix Lebrun)