Tottenham Hotspur secured their first trophy since 2008 by edging Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final held in Bilbao on Wednesday. Brennan Johnson’s scrappy first-half goal proved decisive in a match marked by cautious play and few clear chances.

Spurs had a challenging season and entered the final with low expectations, sitting 16th in the Premier League at the time. Despite this, manager Ange Postecoglou remained confident, drawing on his history of success in his second season at previous clubs. His belief was rewarded as Tottenham claimed a major trophy and European qualification.

The game lacked quality and rhythm from the start, with both teams hesitant and unable to create significant threats. The breakthrough came just before halftime when a loose ball inside the penalty area allowed Johnson to poke the ball past Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Manchester United pressed in the second half but struggled to convert opportunities. A key moment saw Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven clear a near-certain goal off the line after goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario’s mistake. United’s late substitute Alejandro Garnacho brought energy but failed to break down a disciplined Tottenham defence.

Though not dominant or stylish, Tottenham showed resilience and discipline to hold on for the win. The victory boosts morale and guarantees Spurs a spot in next season’s Champions League, providing a vital platform for rebuilding after a difficult Premier League campaign.