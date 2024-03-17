Australian cricketer Travis Head has officially joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) training camp in preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The dynamic opener, aged 30, returns to the IPL arena after a six-year hiatus, eager to make his mark once again.

Head, who played a significant role in Australia's victory at the 50-over World Cup in India, expressed his excitement for the upcoming season in a video posted by SRH on 'X' platform. "I am feeling good. Good to be back. Looking forward to a good season. The team looks good. Hopefully, I can contribute some runs," he remarked.

Having last appeared in the IPL in 2017 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Head looks forward to the opportunity of playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. "I heard amazing things about the Orange Army, looking forward to playing in front of everyone. We will try to win as many games as possible. Hopefully, we will have a successful season. Can't wait to play in front of the crowd," he added.

Head will have the privilege of playing under his Australian captain, Pat Cummins who has been appointed as skipper for the season, succeeding Aiden Markram. SRH, under the leadership of Australian opener David Warner claimed the IPL title in 2016 and finished as runners-up in the 2018 edition led by New Zealand batter Kane Williamson.

With Travis Head's inclusion in the squad Sunrisers Hyderabad aims to build on its past successes and strive for glory in the upcoming IPL season, set to captivate cricket enthusiasts around the globe.