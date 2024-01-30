Cricketer Mayank Agarwal was today rushed to a hospital in Agartala following health complications while taking a flight to Surat.

Agarwal, who is the captain of the Karnataka Ranji Triphy team, was rushed to the ILS hospital and is currently admitted in the ICU. He is currently leading Karnataka team in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Sources have stated that he complained of burning sensation in his mouth and throat and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Reports are also coming in that Agarwal suffered the health complication after drinking from a bottle, the contents of which have come under the radar of suspicion.

Along with Agarwal, Karnataka team manager Ramesh has also deboarded the flight.

Currently, Agarwal continues to be under observation of the doctors in the ICU.