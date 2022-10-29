Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports of Tripura, Sushanta Chowdhury, on October 28, said that the state government is working on to introduce reservations for sportspersons in government jobs.

He further said that the reservation for sportspersons would mainly be in Group C and D categories.

''The state cabinet would soon take the decision regarding reservation for players in government jobs,'' he said during a press conference.

Chowdhury further informed that the state Chief Minister Manik Saha has shown interest in the reservation proposal for sportspersons that will encourage the youth to opt for sports activities seriously.

The Minister also pointed out that states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha have already taken up reservation policies for players.

'' These states are giving reservations ranging from 2 to 4 per cent to sportspersons,'' he added.

The Minister also informed that the Tripura government has already sent a proposal of Rs 200 crore for the development of the sports sector under Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North-East (PM-DevINE).

It is worth mentioning that under this project, the renovation of Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel, the upgradation of Dasharath Deb stadium, and Bholagiri ground to a mini stadium would be taken up.

The sports minister also said that under the Khelo India scheme, construction of a swimming pool is underway at the Regional College of Physical Education in North Tripura at the cost of Rs 5 crore.

''Apart from this, a synthetic football turf is nearing completion at Khowai Higher Secondary School ground,'' he added.