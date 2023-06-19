Tripura has achieved remarkable success in the Under-19 National School Games, securing one gold, four silver, and two bronze medals.

The Sports and Youth Affairs Minister of Tripura, Tinku Roy, addressed a press conference at the Civil Secretariat in Agartala to announce the outstanding performance of the state school teams.



These teams competed in 15 events held across Delhi, Bhopal, and Gwalior and the athletes excelled in Judo and Yoga, where they clinched medals.

“Our state team has accomplished an exceptional feat by winning 1 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal in Judo. Additionally, we secured 2 silver and 2 bronze medals in Yoga. Furthermore, our state team was honored with the second runner-up title in the yoga category. I am confident that our team will continue to excel in other disciplines in the future," stated Minister Roy.

During the press conference, the sports minister highlighted that the 2022 Under-19 National School Games were conducted at three different locations across the country from June 6 to June 13.

He also acknowledged the positive transformation in the state's sports scenario since 2018, along with the development of sports infrastructure.

“After 2018 the scenario of sports in the state has changed and sports infrastructures were also developed. But due to Covid, we couldn’t give that much focus on sports. We are taking various initiatives for our athletes and sports infrastructure. We not legging behind from any other states in terms of sports infrastructure”, said the minister.

Moreover, Minister Roy announced that the upcoming International Yoga Day on June 21 will be observed in the state and for this the State-level main program has been organized at the International Fair Grounds situated in Hapania, on the outskirts of Agartala city, to commemorate the occasion.



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