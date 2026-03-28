Tripura’s Anita scripts history with bronze at National Kurash Championship

Tripura registered a historic milestone in sports as Anita Tripura from Dhalai district won a bronze medal in the 44 kg category at the 15th Senior National Kurash Championship held in Indore.

Announcing the achievement, Tripura Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy said this is the first time an athlete from the state has secured a medal at the senior national level in Kurash, making Anita a trailblazer for Tripura in the discipline.

Coming from a humble background, Anita’s success has been attributed to her determination, disciplined training, and strong self-belief. She competed against top contenders from states including Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and West Bengal to secure her place on the podium.

Prior to this, Anita had also won a silver medal at a competition आयोजित by the School Games Federation of India, highlighting her consistent performance at the national level.

Congratulating the athlete, Roy said, “Anita, your achievement is not just yours but a matter of pride for the entire state of Tripura. Your victory will inspire future generations.”