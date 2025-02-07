India’s U-19 Women’s Cricket Team has scripted history by clinching the championship title in the 2nd edition of the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, asserting their dominance on the global stage.

Among the key architects of this triumph is Shrabani Debnath, the esteemed Fielding Coach from Agartala, Tripura, whose expertise played a crucial role in refining the squad’s agility and defensive skills.

Led by Head Coach Nooshin Al Khadeer, the Indian team displayed an all-around masterclass, with their sharp fielding standing out as a game-changer.

Shrabani Debnath’s contributions in strategizing and fine-tuning the team’s defensive tactics proved instrumental in their flawless campaign.

Speaking on the historic win, Shrabani Debnath expressed her joy, stating, “This victory belongs to every young cricketer in India. It has been an honor to shape the journey of these talented players and watch them shine on the global stage.”

This milestone further cements India’s rising dominance in women’s cricket while also highlighting Tripura’s growing role in producing world-class sporting talent. The people of Agartala and Tripura take immense pride in Shrabani Debnath’s achievements, as she continues to inspire aspiring athletes from the region.

India’s triumph in Malaysia not only strengthens the country’s cricketing legacy but also underscores the importance of strong mentorship and grassroots coaching in shaping future champions.