India’s U-19 Women’s Cricket Team scripted history by securing the championship title in the second edition of the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, showcasing exceptional prowess in all aspects of the game.

One of the key architects behind this remarkable victory is Shrabani Debnath, the Fielding Coach hailing from Agartala, Tripura. Her strategic approach and expertise in enhancing the team’s on-field agility played a crucial role in India’s success. Under the guidance of Head Coach Nooshin Al Khadeer, the Indian squad displayed top-tier performances, dominating their opponents and asserting their supremacy in the prestigious tournament.

Reflecting on the victory, Shrabani Debnath expressed her joy, stating, “This triumph belongs to every aspiring young cricketer in India. It is a privilege to contribute to the development of these talented players and witness their incredible journey on the global stage.”

The win not only strengthens India’s growing dominance in women’s cricket but also highlights the increasing contribution of Tripura in nurturing world-class sporting talent. The people of Agartala and Tripura take immense pride in Shrabani Debnath’s achievements, as she continues to inspire the next generation of athletes.

The Indian U-19 Women's Cricket Team’s triumph in Malaysia not only strengthens the country’s cricketing legacy but also underscores the importance of strong mentorship and coaching at the grassroots level.