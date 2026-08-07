‘Truly Heartwarming’: Himanta shares iconic Botham-Gavaskar cricket moment of rivalry and respect

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared a nostalgic photograph capturing one of cricket's most memorable moments of sporting rivalry and camaraderie, showing former England all-rounder Ian Botham signing the plaster cast of India great Sunil Gavaskar after accidentally injuring him during a Test match.

The photograph, shared on social media, shows Botham autographing Gavaskar's plastered leg. Reposting the image, Sarma simply wrote, "Truly heartwarming."

The incident dates back to the third Test between India and England at The Oval in July 1982. During the match, Botham struck a powerful shot while batting that hit Gavaskar, who was fielding at silly point.

The impact reportedly fractured Gavaskar's left tibia, forcing the Indian captain to leave the match.

What followed, however, became a memorable example of sportsmanship. Botham later visited Gavaskar and signed the plaster cast on his injured leg, turning an unfortunate incident on the cricket field into a lasting image of respect between two fierce competitors.

The photograph has since been remembered as a symbol of an era when intense competition on the field could coexist with friendship and mutual respect off it.

The social media post that Sarma shared described the moment as an example of "rivalry, regret and respect" and recalled the traditional spirit of cricket as a "gentleman's game".

Sarma's reaction, "Truly heartwarming," resonated with the sentiment behind the photograph, highlighting the enduring appeal of sporting moments in which competition gives way to compassion and respect.