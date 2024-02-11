Two athletes from Assam have won silver medal at the 34th National Junio Kayaking & Canoeing Championship being held in Bhopal. Bikramjyoti Konwar and Darshan Bordoloi won the medal bringing laurel to their home state.

Both the athletes, who hail from Morigaon district in Assam, won the silver medal in the 500 meter kayaking category in the tournament, which began on February 9 and will conclude on February 12.

Noteworthy is that both the medal winner have received training at the Saron Beel in Assam under their trainer Ananta Borthakur.