Two Australian cricketers harassed in Indore; police arrest accused

In a disturbing incident that has raised serious concerns over player safety during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, two Australian women cricketers were allegedly stalked and one of them molested by a motorcycle-borne man in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place on Thursday morning, October 23, just two days before Australia’s top-of-the-table clash against South Africa.

According to police, the two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel, the Radisson Blu, and were walking towards a nearby café on Khajrana Road when a man on a motorcycle began following them. The accused, identified as Aqeel Khan, allegedly touched one of the players inappropriately before speeding away.

Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi of the MIG police station said that the cricketers immediately informed their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who alerted local liaison officers and arranged for a vehicle to bring them back safely. Acting swiftly, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the players, recorded their statements, and filed a case under Sections 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A bystander, who witnessed the incident, managed to note down the motorcycle’s registration number, which helped the police trace and arrest the accused within hours. Officials said Khan has multiple prior criminal cases registered against him.

Both players are reportedly safe, and the Australian team management has been informed of the incident. Local police are now in close coordination with Cricket Australia and the tournament organizers to enhance security measures for all international teams currently participating in the World Cup.

The Australian squad has been stationed in Indore for over a week. They played against England on Wednesday a day before the incident and are set to face South Africa next, before heading to either Guwahati or Mumbai for the semi-finals.

The episode has reignited the debate on women’s safety in public spaces in India. Earlier, ultramarathon runner Ashwini Ganapathi had spoken about the persistent harassment faced by women on Indian streets, calling for stronger accountability from local administrations.

Authorities have assured that the investigation is ongoing and that the safety of visiting players remains their highest priority.