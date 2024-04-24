Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar have secured their spots to compete in the upcoming Paris Olympics, marking a significant achievement for Indian golf on the international stage. Aditi Ashok, ranked 46th, and Diksha Dagar, ranked 138th, are poised to showcase their talent at the prestigious event. Additionally, there is a strong possibility that Shubhankar Sharma (197) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (232) will join them, adding to India's representation at the Games.

For Aditi Ashok, this will mark her third appearance at the Olympics, making her the most experienced Indian golfer in Olympic history. Meanwhile, Diksha Dagar will be competing for the second time, adding to the anticipation surrounding the Indian contingent.

India's standout performance at the Olympics thus far came from Aditi Ashok, who finished fourth in the Tokyo Games 2020, showcasing her prowess on the global stage.

The entries for the Olympics are facilitated by the Indian Golf Union, with qualification based on rankings. The Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) determine the top 60 men's and women's players eligible for the Olympics. The top 15 players in the OWGR automatically qualify, with a maximum of four players allowed from a single country. Subsequently, the Olympic Golf Rankings (OGR) include up to two top eligible players per country, provided the country does not have at least two golfers in the top 15.

While Indian-American golfers Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia have been making waves on the PGA Tour, their high rankings do not translate into Olympic eligibility due to the dominance of American players in the top 15 rankings.

In the women's section, despite a modest performance in 2024, Aditi Ashok maintains her position in the top 50 rankings. Diksha Dagar, on the other hand, has showcased solid form with multiple top-10 finishes on the Ladies European Tour and promising performances on the Epson Tour.

Among Indian men, Shubhankar Sharma has been leading the charge with notable finishes in international tournaments. Gaganjeet Bhullar's victory at the Chandigarh Open adds to the optimism surrounding Indian golf.