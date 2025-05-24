Two IPL players face heavy fine for slow over-rate
Rajat Patidar and Pat Cummins were fined heavily for slow over-rates in their IPL match. The IPL is enforcing strict penalties to maintain game discipline.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar was fined Rs 24 lakh, while Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins was fined Rs 12 lakh for their respective teams’ slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match in Lucknow.
In a statement, the IPL said, "As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined Rs 24 lakhs."
"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."
The IPL statement also added: "As it was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined Rs 12 Lakh." Already assured of a playoff berth, RCB suffered a 42-run loss against SRH in their penultimate league game.
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