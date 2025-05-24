Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar was fined Rs 24 lakh, while Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins was fined Rs 12 lakh for their respective teams’ slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match in Lucknow.

In a statement, the IPL said, "As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined Rs 24 lakhs."

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

The IPL statement also added: "As it was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined Rs 12 Lakh." Already assured of a playoff berth, RCB suffered a 42-run loss against SRH in their penultimate league game.