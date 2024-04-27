The Indian women's badminton team kickstarted their Uber Cup campaign with a resounding victory over Canada on April 27. Led by captain Ashmita Chaliha, the young talents surpassed expectations, securing a 3-0 win against their Canadian counterparts in the Group A opener held in Chengdu, China.

The highlight of the match was Chaliha's remarkable triumph over former top-10 player Michelle Li of Canada. In an intense battle, Chaliha displayed nerves of steel, clinching victory in straight games with scores of 26-24, 24-22. Her stellar performance set the tone for India's dominance in the tie.

Following Chaliha's lead, the women's doubles duo of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra exhibited exceptional teamwork, overpowering Catherine Choi and Jeslyn Chow with a commanding 21-12, 21-10 victory.

Maintaining the momentum, Isharani Baruah delivered a masterclass performance in the singles category, defeating Wen Yu Zhang with scores of 21-13, 21-12, sealing India's triumph in the group-stage opener.

The victory against Canada serves as a promising start for India's Uber Cup journey, igniting hopes of a successful campaign ahead. With talent, determination, and a hunger for success, the Indian women's badminton team aims to make the nation proud on the international stage.

India's Uber Cup Team:

- Ashmita Chaliha (Captain)

- Anmol Kharb

- Isharani Baruah

- Tanvi Sharma

- Priya Konjengbam

- Shruti Mishra

- Simran Singhi

- Ritika Thaker