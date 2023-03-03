Two unidentified miscreants on March 2 opened fire at a closed supermarket belonging to the family of Argentina football player Lionel Messi's wife and left a threatening note on the ground aimed at the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"Messi, we're waiting for you. Javkin is a narco, he won't take care of you," said the handwritten note which was left on the ground by the men who reportedly shot 14 bullets into the supermarket's metallic facade in the early hours of March 2.

Pablo Javkin, who is the mayor of Messi's hometown, Rosario, where the supermarket is located, confirmed that the supermarket belonged to the family of Antonela Roccuzo, who shares three children with Messi.

As per the Mayor, the aim of the attack was to create chaos in the city.

As per reports, a witness to the entire incident confirmed that the two men came on a motorbike just before 3:00 and one of them got off, fired the shots, dropped the note and they both fled away from the scene.

"This has been going on for some time. We have five security forces operating in Rosario yet they can do this because no one is chasing them," Jakvin added.

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