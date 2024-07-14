Union Minister Giriraj Singh and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari kicked off the 'Bharat in Paris' Olympic marathon in Delhi on July 14, aiming to raise awareness about recreational sports in the capital. The event is part of a larger campaign initiated by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to promote sports across India in the lead-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Singh highlighted India's current third-place standing in Olympic qualifications and urged parents to encourage their children to participate in sports alongside academics. He also noted the government's significant investment in sports promotion, with nearly Rs 4,000 crores allocated to the sector.

This marathon follows a similar event on June 23, when former Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur launched the campaign at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The 'Bharat in Paris' initiative seeks to build enthusiasm and support for Indian athletes as they prepare for the upcoming Olympic Games.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are scheduled from July 26 to August 11, with 113 Indian athletes having already secured their spots. The Games' mascot, Olympic Phryge, is inspired by the Phrygian cap, and the official slogan is "Games Wide Open."