Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya honoured hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his death anniversary, calling him a global inspiration. Mandaviya shared a photo on X of his floral tribute at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

"Tribute to the world's greatest hockey player, 'Hockey Magician' Major Dhyan Chand ji... With his unique playing skills, he brought glory to India," he wrote.

Hockey India also commemorated the occasion on Instagram, highlighting Dhyan Chand’s leadership of the Indian hockey team that clinched gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. They noted his legacy continues to inspire players worldwide.

Born on August 29, 1905, Dhyan Chand was a three-time Olympic gold medalist, helping India win in 1928, 1932, and 1936. Over 185 matches for India, he scored an astonishing 570 goals. Known as 'The Wizard' for his unmatched skills, he passed away on December 3, 1979.

In 2021, the Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sporting honour, was renamed the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in his memory. His birthday, August 29, is celebrated annually as National Sports Day in India.